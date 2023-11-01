World Series Game 5 Discussion Thread: Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

And here we are.

Last night, the Texas Rangers absolutely pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

For the D-backs, it’s win or go home (and let the Rangers celebrate in the Chase Field pool).

Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers while Zac Gallen will start for the D-backs.

In postseason play, Eovaldi has pitched in 30.2 innings for a 3.52 ERA (1.04 WHIP). He’s struck out 36.

Meanwhile, Gallen, who has struggled through the postseason, enters the game with a 5.27 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched (1.50 WHIP) with 18 strikeouts.

The game will start at 6:03 pm on Fox.