The odds of manager drama in the Mile High City are slim to none.

The odds of competing in free-agent bidding wars are even less likely.

But this offseason could still hold some interesting developments for the Colorado Rockies.

Last offseason, the organization made pretty substantial moves like trading away Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe, trading for Nolan Jones, claiming Brent Suter, and signing free agent Pierce Johnson to name a few.

This offseason, it’s fair to say that the biggest offseason news could come in the form of the Rockies getting their second Hall of Famer. With that topping the exciting list, here are some important dates to watch out for this offseason (awards announcements are not included if the Rockies don’t have nominees).

Nov. 14 — Roster Deadlines and Owner Meetings

This is the deadline for free agents to accept or reject qualifying offers. The Rockies only had three players who became free agents: starters Chase Anderson and Chris Flexen, and reliever Brent Suter. None received qualifying offers. This is also the deadline for teams to add minor league players to their rosters to protect from the Rule 5 Draft. After claiming LHP Jalen Beeks off waivers on Nov. 6, the Rockies have 36 players on their 40-man roster. The Rockies need to protect shortstop Adael Amador (No. 1 PuRP) and outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 3 PuRP), but they will have tough decisions on who else to add to the roster. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding has a more in-depth breakdown of who else the Rockies might protect. All the while, Nov. 14 marks the start of the three-day Owners Meetings in Texas.

Nov. 17 — Non-Tender Deadline

By this date, the Rockies have to make 2024 contract offers to their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players. The Rockies only have four arbitration-eligible players on the current roster: second baseman Brendan Rodgers, LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Peter Lambert, and LHP Lucas Gilbreath.

Nov. 20 — Hall of Fame Ballot Released

Todd Helton tops the list of likely inductees, while former Rockie Matt Holliday will be in his first year of eligibility. Helton got 72.2% of the vote last time in his fifth year of eligibility and he just needs to hit 75% this year.

Dec. 1 — Competitive Balance Draft Picks Assigned

The Rockies got a competitive balance Round-B pick last year and used it to select infielder/catcher/outfielder Cole Carrigg as the 65th overall pick in 2023.

Dec. 3 — The HOF’s Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Player Results Announced

The voting results for this Hall of Fame category will be released and former Rockies manager Jim Leyland is on the list of nominees.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter Meetings, Draft Lottery, and Rule 5 Draft

As MLB front offices meet in Nashville, GM Bill Schmidt will be trying to work deals to better the Rockies future. Schmidt made it clear in 2022 that he didn’t want to acquire players that would block prospects of the future, but he also said he wanted to acquire a left-handed bat and pitching. He didn’t make any significant moves at the Winter Meetings last year, but he did sign Cole Tucker and traded RHP Chad Smith to the A’s for RHP Jeff Criswell. Rockies fans shouldn’t expect blockbuster moves, but there should be some action. On Dec. 5, MLB will hold its draft lottery. As one of MLB’s three worst teams, the Rockies, along with the Royals and A’s have the highest odds of getting the No. 1 pick at 18.3%. The Rule 5 Draft will take place the next day.

Dec. 16 — 2023 All-MLB Teams Announced

The Rockies lone nominee is Nolan Jones. Voting is open until 6 p.m. MT on Nov. 19. Vote here.

Jan. 12 and 15 — Another Roster Deadline and International Signings Open

The deadline for Colorado and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures for 2024 is on Jan. 12 and the international signing period begins on Jan. 15. Historically, the Rockies have acquired some of their best players through international signings, namely pitchers Ubaldo Jiménez, Jhoulys Chacín, and Manny Corpas, and infielders Neifi Perez and Juan Uribe. More recently, this is how the Rockies got Antonio Senzatela and Ezequiel Tovar. So there is hope the Rockies can find some gems again.

Jan. 23 — 2024 Hall of Fame Class Announced

The Rockies better have good news on this day. Maybe not a phone call to a guy with a SpongeBob shirt, but maybe a call to a guy with a cowboy hat on a horse.

February — Spring Training

In mid-February, the Rockies will gather at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick to get ready for another year. On Feb. 23, Colorado will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first Spring Training game.

March 28 — Opening Day

The Rockies will start with a tall task, taking on the NL Champion Diamondbacks in Arizona.

The biggest thing that the Rockies could do? Get the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery. It’s up to fate. The Rockies odds are 18.3%. After losing 100 games for the first time in franchise history, maybe they will get their first No. 1 pick.

Even though the Rockies may have been robbed of a Rookie of the Year candidate in Nolan Jones, the 25-year-old outfielder does make an appearance on this list (even though he’s lower than he should be). Ezequiel Tovar is up higher and there’s lots of upside for the 21-year-old shortstop.

Arizona Fall League

Benny Montgomery hit his third home run of the Arizona Fall League season and also added a sacrifice grounder, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Rafters to a win on Thursday night.

Benny Montgomery (@benny_mont) launches a 438-foot HR to tie the game for Salt River #AFL23



Watch live here: https://t.co/7tvI8ddhJc pic.twitter.com/Bg9ahHSknv — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 9, 2023

Instead, the Javelinas (15-14) advanced to the four-team playoffs, while Salt River’s season came to an end with a 14-16 record. Fellow Rockies prospects, Sterlin Thompson and Drew Romo, also got in on the action with Thompson hitting a single, drawing a walk, and scoring a run, while Romo walked twice and scored a run. RHP Jaden Hill added an inning of scoreless work in the seventh with one walk and one strikeout to finish the regular season with a 3.18 ERA. Chris McMahon entered the game in relief in the fifth inning and ran into trouble when he hit Paul McIntosh with a pitch, gave up a single, and then surrendered a walk to load the bases with one out. He limited the damage with a fielder’s choice and a force out, but then gave up another single for his second earned run as Peoria took a 10-5 lead. McMahon finished the regular season with a 10.38 ERA. Thompson ended the AFL slashing .338/.460/.475, while Montgomery hit .333/.436/.500. The duo combined for 31 runs scored, 27 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 32 walks.

★ ★ ★

