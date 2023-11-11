This Week in Purple: Chicken or Fish?

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The GM meetings were supposed to happen this week in Scottsdale from Tuesday through Thursday, but were derailed, and ultimately cancelled on Wednesday, by a mysterious stomach virus. According to Sports Illustrated, “more than 30 of the roughly 300 executives in attendance for the unofficial launch to the 2023 offseason had come down with a stomach ailment, which was initially believed to stem from food poisoning.”

I don’t know about you all, but it’s giving me flashbacks of Airplane!

Perhaps shouldn’t have eaten the fish...

MLB cancelled the event a day early, but our writers were still hard at work this week! Here’s what they had to say:

To Read (Rockpiles)

What the Rockies can learn from the Texas Rangers | Kenneth Weber

The Texas Rangers were crowned World Series champions for the first time in their 51-year history on November 1, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. Considering that they lost 102 games just two years ago, it was a remarkable turnaround for the team after they spent nearly half a billion dollars on free agents. The Rockies lost 103 games in 2023 — what can they learn from the Rangers so that they might turn things around?

Brenton Doyle “super honored” to win his first MLB Gold Glove | Renee Dechert

It happened. Brenton Doyle’s outstanding rookie campaign was rewarded with a Gold Glove. He also made history as the first NL rookie outfielder to ever win the award and the second Rockies rookie to win (behind Nolan Arenado). He also joined the ranks of Larry Walker and Carlos González as the only Rockies outfielders to win the award. Renee attended his post-win press conference, as Doyle spoke about how he was “super honored” to win the award (and more).

Exploring the free agent starting pitching market | Skyler Timmins

As mentioned, the GM meetings happened this week so it’s the unofficial kickoff to the 2023 offseason. Skyler looked at some potential free agent pitchers the Rockies could look at, considering the injuries the starting rotation suffered in 2023 and how many of those they’ll still be dealing with in 2024.

Should Nolan Jones have been a ROTY Finalist? | Evan Lang

The Gold Glove winners were announced this week, as were the Rookie of the Year finalists. Unfortunately, due to some arbitrary limits, Nolan Jones was unable to be a finalist for a Gold Glove. However, considering that he only played 106 games (projected winner Corbin Carroll played in 155) and put up the numbers he did, he should’ve been named a finalist. Instead, James Outman from the Los Angeles Dodgers was named in his place. Evan looked at Jones’ historic season and outlined why he should’ve been a finalist.

Important dates in the Rockies 2023-24 offseason | Joelle Milholm

The GM meetings mark the unofficial kickoff of the offseason, but Joelle looked specifically at dates that affect Rockies fans:

Nov. 14 — Roster Deadlines and Owner Meetings

Nov. 17 — Non-Tender Deadline

Nov. 20 — Hall of Fame Ballot Released

Dec. 1 — Competitive Balance Draft Picks Assigned

Dec. 3 — The HOF’s Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Player Results Announced

Dec. 3-6 — Winter Meetings, Draft Lottery, and Rule 5 Draft

Dec. 16 — 2023 All-MLB Teams Announced

Jan. 12 and 15 — Another Roster Deadline and International Signings Open

Jan. 23 — 2024 Hall of Fame Class Announced (#HeltonHOF)

February — Spring Training

March 28 — Opening Day

To Read (Ranking the Rockies)

Cole Tucker attempted his MLB comeback in 2023

Alan Trejo probably should have been the starting second baseman

Brendan Rodgers endured another lost season in 2023

A trio of young pitchers got time with the Rockies in 2023

Daniel Bard enters a crossroads in 2024

Another unfortunate injury derailed Antonio Senzatela’s 2023 season

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: Boulevard of Broken Dreams - A 2023 Colorado Rockies Story

This week, Evan and Skyler congratulate Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers for their World Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, it’s still been radio silence from the Colorado Rockies... minus them sending out a “season ticket holder wish list” and announcing a Green Day and Friends concert to happen next September. Finally, Arizona Fall League All-Stars have been named and players are around the world playing winter baseball.

Weekend Discussion Topics

Which date is the most important for the Rockies in the 2023 offseason? Which is the most intriguing? Sound off below!

