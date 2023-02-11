This Week in Purple: February Seven

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

I went with the Avett Brothers this week as Spring Training draws ever closer.

The trucks are loaded with baseball gear and headed south. Folks, it’s happening.

Kenneth Weber continued his series on the Rockies prospects to watch.

We’ll be watching Karl Kauffmann’s control, Grant Lavigne’s power and the health of Helcris Olivarez in 2023. https://t.co/TPUcURiwzy — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 6, 2023

Here at Purple Row, we are big on article series this offseason. Paul Elliott returns to an important topic: What needs to go right for the Colorado Rockies to meet Monfort’s .500 projection.

What has to happen for the Rockies to “play .500 ball” in 2023, Part 2 https://t.co/Atvy5FCUzY — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 7, 2023

Skyler Timmins considers the career the Rockies’ first manager, Don Baylor.

In honor of Black History Month and the #Rockies 30th anniversary, we reflect on the life and career of Colorado’s first manager, Don Baylor.

Part 1 follows his early life in Texas and his stellar minor league career with the Orioles

https://t.co/AOc12J3DhX — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 8, 2023

Evan Lang wrote about Rockies fans and growing apathy.

The #Rockies have many problems on their plate, but perhaps the most concerning is the growing apathy from their fanbase. https://t.co/gThZ4XGJc7 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 9, 2023

Joelle Milholm finished up the week with a look at Rockies who will be playing in the World Baseball Classic.

A total of 9 players and coaches from the Colorado Rockies will be playing for 9 different teams in the World Baseball Classic. Daniel Bard is the only Rockie on Team U.S.A., but is one of five pitchers representing the organization. https://t.co/5fbGqvzL7I — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 10, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data — we’re now at #13. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Rockies take on the World!



Hitting coach, Hensley “Bam Bam” Meulens will manage Team Netherlands, Yard Goats Manager Chris Denorfia is on the Team Italy staff. Also, Rockies Minor Leaguer Michael Petersen will be competing for Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/nfxLJYAylp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 10, 2023

Recommended Viewing

I’ve linked to Lucas Gilbreath’s TicTok before, but this vid is, well, it’s worth posting.

And Mac Wilcox has revived the Purple Row YouTube channel!

About the Mets . . . .

Steve Cohen and the Mets have bought time for a Super Bowl ad, and it’s pretty good. See for yourself.

Weekend Discussion Topic: World Baseball Classic

We’ve seen the official rosters now. Which team do you think will win it all?

