Rockies extend Bud Black through 2024 season

The Colorado Rockies and manager Bud Black have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in the dugout through the 2024 season. The deal was reportedly first confirmed by Black himself, with the team announcing it shortly after.

We have agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a 1-year contract extension through 2024. pic.twitter.com/fxQpqf44sV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 15, 2023

If you’re feeling some sense of déjà vu, you’re not crazy as the two parties came to the exact same agreement nearly one year ago.

Originally hired on a three-year deal prior to the 2017 season, Black signed an extension in 2022 to keep him on for the 2023 season. Rather than leave any question as to whether the 65-year-old will stick with the team beyond this year, the Rockies decided to keep their skipper around through the 2024 season at least.

Black found quick success with the Rockies in 2017, leading the team to their first postseason appearance since 2009 and following suit with another postseason berth and a Wild Card game victory against the Chicago Cubs. However, the team has gone 269-306 over the last four seasons.

The deal follows just a few weeks after owner Dick Monfort, speaking to reporters at the Friends of Baseball’s annual Champions of Breakfast event, said, “I like Buddy. I like him a lot. I think he’s done a lot of great things for us. I think it’s sort of up to Buddy, you know, how long he wants to do this. So I think he’s another guy that really is fond of the team, the city, the organization. I think he’d like to reap the rewards (of the next contending club).”

2024 will be the Black’s eighth season managing the team making him the longest-tenured manager in team history. Black holds a 417-453 record with the Rockies over six seasons and ranks third in franchise history in both games managed and wins, trailing Clint Hurdle (1,159 games, 534-625) and Don Baylor (909 games, 440-469). Managing through his extension, Black will have managed the most games in franchise history.