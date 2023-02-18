This Week in Purple: Spring Again

weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday.

Now, enjoy this video courtesy of Danielle Allentuck.

#Rockies top prospect Zac Veen training with Kris Bryant pic.twitter.com/anitjRIfpA — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) February 15, 2023

Folks, you love to see it!

Take it away, Biz Markie!

On Wednesday, not only did pitchers and catchers report, but the Rockies also signed Buld Black to a one-year extension. Given Dick Monfort’s recent comments that he believed Black is “doing a good job,” the move is unsurprising.

Here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

Kenneth Weber continued his series on the Rockies prospects to watch.

We’ll be watching for the durability of Jordy Vargas, Ryan Ritter’s bat and Riley Pint making his long awaited big league debut in 2023. https://t.co/181hntxNA6 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 13, 2023

Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, and Paul Elliott didn’t send flowers, but he did write a nice RockPile on love and pine tar.

This Valentine’s Day, our staff provides things they love about baseball and the Rockies.



Let us know what you love about the Rockies in the comments! https://t.co/M6LOnGGGJU — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 14, 2023

Skyler Timmins continued his series on the career Don Baylor.

In Part 2 of our Don Baylor series, we chronicle his 19-year playing career and how he lived up to the nickname of “Groove.” https://t.co/swntKkJlNR — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 15, 2023

Evan Lang wrote about the opportunities now available to the Rockies’ outfield prospects. (Here’s wishing Randal Grichuk a speedy recovery!)

With Randal Grichuk on the shelf to start the season, to whom should the Rockies turn to fill the void? https://t.co/NNzS3LE70M — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 16, 2023

Joelle Milholm finished up the week by focusing on the starting rotation. (We also learned Friday morning that Márquez would not be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic due to a tweaked hamstring, which is terrible news.)

Pitching is key to every team’s success, but possibly even more so for the Rockies. As Colorado fans hope K-Free and Márquez can return to form, the rest of the rotation needs to step up as well, especially with Senzatela out until May. https://t.co/5cGNL2mio1 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 17, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data — we’re now at #8. (Hello, Gabriel Hughes!) Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

The Rockies haven’t posted anything on TikTok for awhile, so I reached into the vault and found this one, which seems timely.

And Mac Wilcox had some thoughts on pitching. (Don’t forget to subscribe to your YouTube channel!)

This time next week, we’ll be looking forward to the Rockies first Spring Training game, which will happen at 1:10 pm against the Diamondbacks. (Hello, old friends.)

Ready for it!

Weekend Discussion Topic

Yesterday, Adam Silver demoed some pretty interesting technology at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Just watch.

Adam Silver demos the new NBA App — which enables fans to insert themselves into NBA highlights.pic.twitter.com/kn1xQCsunX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 17, 2023

Here’s my question: Say MLB released similar technology. Which play/game would you choose for your baseball avatar?

★ ★ ★

