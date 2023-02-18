 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Spring Again

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Renee Dechert
weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday.

Now, enjoy this video courtesy of Danielle Allentuck.

Folks, you love to see it!

Take it away, Biz Markie!

On Wednesday, not only did pitchers and catchers report, but the Rockies also signed Buld Black to a one-year extension. Given Dick Monfort’s recent comments that he believed Black is “doing a good job,” the move is unsurprising.

Here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

  • Kenneth Weber continued his series on the Rockies prospects to watch.
  • Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, and Paul Elliott didn’t send flowers, but he did write a nice RockPile on love and pine tar.
  • Skyler Timmins continued his series on the career Don Baylor.
  • Evan Lang wrote about the opportunities now available to the Rockies’ outfield prospects. (Here’s wishing Randal Grichuk a speedy recovery!)
  • Joelle Milholm finished up the week by focusing on the starting rotation. (We also learned Friday morning that Márquez would not be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic due to a tweaked hamstring, which is terrible news.)

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data — we’re now at #8. (Hello, Gabriel Hughes!) Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Recommended Viewing

The Rockies haven’t posted anything on TikTok for awhile, so I reached into the vault and found this one, which seems timely.

@rockies

SWAG N’ STACHE Zac Veen x #MLB Futures Game

♬ original sound - Colorado Rockies

And Mac Wilcox had some thoughts on pitching. (Don’t forget to subscribe to your YouTube channel!)

This time next week, we’ll be looking forward to the Rockies first Spring Training game, which will happen at 1:10 pm against the Diamondbacks. (Hello, old friends.)

Ready for it!

Weekend Discussion Topic

Yesterday, Adam Silver demoed some pretty interesting technology at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Just watch.

Here’s my question: Say MLB released similar technology. Which play/game would you choose for your baseball avatar?

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

