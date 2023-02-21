Saturday marks the opening of spring training games for the Rockies, meaning the season is right around the corner with only 37 days until Opening Day in San Diego. With the weather warming up in Denver last weekend has many people dreaming of warm summer nights spent at the ballpark. One of the ways ball clubs get fans in seats for 81 regular season games, especially when the on field product lacks the winning edge, is to have promotional games including theme nights and giveaways. Currently, the Rockies have 20 games with promotions. With 2023 being the 30th anniversary of the Rockies’ inaugural season in 1993, the team has many games that will celebrate their history. Here are some of the highlights on the games you won’t want to miss. For a full list of all promotional games, visit the Rockies website to see more.

Giveaways

Tickets to sporting events can get expensive, so getting something free for just showing up is always a welcoming experience when coming to the ballpark. This season, it appears that the Rockies’ giveaway nights have a theme to the 30th Anniversary or the new City Connect jerseys that were introduced last year. Throughout the summer, fans can arrive early to get commemorative pennants, hats, and beach equipment. Not listed yet are games bobblehead giveaway nights, but usually have a couple nights where you can get a bobblehead at the gate. Last year, the Rockies had bobbleheads for German Marquez’s 2021 All-Star Game appearance, Ryan McMahon, and newly acquired Kris Bryant.

30th Anniversary Pennant: April 9, 1:10 vs. Washington Nationals

30th Anniversary Baseball Card Set: May 28th, 1:10 pm vs. New York Mets

30th Anniversary Trucker Hat: June 11, 1:10 pm vs. San Diego Padres

City Connect Beach Towel: June 24th, 7:10 pm vs. Los Angeles Angels

City Connect Tote Bag: June 25th, 1:10 pm vs Los Angeles Angels

Theme nights and special events

Theme nights are great events to combine baseball with other interests fan might have, including movie franchises, local communities, and special events. 2023 is the 30th anniversary season for the franchise, so the team has several games dedicated to celebrating the team’s history throughout the summer. Star Wars Night is also a fan favorite, with characters from the movies roaming the concourses to take pictures, between-inning entertainment, and scoreboard graphics all from the Star Wars universe.

Although the dates have yet to be announced, the Rockies usually have special games dedicated to other groups and communities. The universities surrounding the Rocky Mountain region usually have a night to celebrate at Coors Field including, The University of Colorado, Colorado State University, Colorado Mesa University, and even the University of Wyoming and University of Nebraska, among others. These games require special ticket packages, but come with special university themed swag. Other nights are dedicated to other communities, including Faith Day, which has a post-game concert, First Responder Appreciation night, and Pride Night. Starting last year, the Rockies also had Denver Bears night, which celebrated the long history of Minor League Baseball in Colorado, and we hope they bring it back again this season.

Theme nights and special events dates already confirmed:

Military Appreciation Day: July 2nd, 1:10 pm vs. Detroit Tigers

Start Wars Night: July 29th, 6:10 PM vs. Oakland A’s

30th Anniversary Celebration: July 30th, 1:10 pm vs. Oakland A’s

30th Anniversary Celebration: August 19th, 6:10 pm vs Chicago White Sox

30th Anniversary Celebration: September 16th, 6:10 pm vs San Francisco Giants

Firework games

The best place to catch fireworks in Denver during the Fourth of July is at 20th and Blake and the Rockies have three opportunities to see post-game fireworks. It’s tough to beat the view of fireworks bursting over the left field scoreboard. Firework games are usually popular, so getting tickets beforehand or as part of a ticket package is the best way to go.

Every season, the Rockies have two firework games around July 4th and one more at the end of the season as part of fan appreciation night. This year is no different. Here are the games that will have fireworks afterwards:

June 30th, 6:10 vs Detroit Tigers

July 1st, 7:10 vs Detroit Tigers

September 29th, 6:10 vs Minnesota Twins

While there are still other promotions yet to be added to the schedule, the summer is starting to look packed up with can’t miss nights at the ballpark. Make sure to get your tickets to these events early and look out for announcements for more promotional games. What games are you excited to go to this season? Let us know in the comments!

★ ★ ★

Elías Díaz had a down season both at the plate and defensively behind it in 2022 after signing a 3-year, $14.5 million extension the offseason before. Díaz’s offensive inconsistencies were to be expected, as Díaz’s 2021 season was a tale of the first and second halves, but the defensive errors from the catcher was a major concern. By June 15th, Díaz had seven errors in only 62 games concerned with his defensive reputation. While Díaz did bounce back in the second half of the season, he looks to improve in 2023 and get back to the form he found in June of 2021. The catcher will get his chance at a comeback when he joins Team Colombia at the World Baseball Classic in March.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Wednesday last week for the Rockies and the injury bug has already appeared. Starter Germán Márquez, who was slated to pitch for Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic, will be left off the first round roster due to a hamstring injury. Márquez says he is disappointed to not be able to play in the Round Robin stage of the tournament, but realized he had to recover and get ready for the season. The righty will begin throwing bullpen sessions this week, and hopes to be available for Venezuela if they advance to the second round of the tournament.

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!