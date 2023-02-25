 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Purple Haze

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Reader, we have almost made it, and now we find ourselves on the morning of the Colorado Rockies’ first Spring Training game, today at 1:10 pm against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thomas Harding previewed the pitchers we can expect.

The good news is we can listen on the radio, and it just seems like a good day for some Jimi Hendrix.

Since it’s spring, let’s all be hopeful.

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

  • Kenneth Weber continued his series on Rockies prospects to watch.
  • It’s time to get our baseball calendars organized, so Paul Elliott provided a list of swag and theme nights at Coors Field.
  • Skyler Timmins concluded his series on the career of Don Baylor.
  • Evan Lang wrote about Austin Gomber.
  • Joelle Milholm finished up the week by asking if there would be any future Rockstars at this Spring Training.

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data — we’re now at #3. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

It was podcast time for Skyler Timmins and Evan Lang.

Recommended Viewing

atRockies is back with the A+ content.

What do these coffee choices tell us about the 2023 Rockies?

Weekend Discussion Topic

I think we should be talking more about Harold Castro, who signed an MiLB contract with the Rockies after being non-tendered by the Tigers. Who will be the Rockies’ utility player when the team breaks camp?

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

