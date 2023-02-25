This Week in Purple: Purple Haze

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Reader, we have almost made it, and now we find ourselves on the morning of the Colorado Rockies’ first Spring Training game, today at 1:10 pm against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thomas Harding previewed the pitchers we can expect.

#Rockies pitching for Saturday's Cactus League opener vs. #Dbacks @SaltRiverFields

✔️ RHP Noah Davis (2 innings/35-40 pitches)

✔️ LHP Fenando Abad (1 inning)

✔️ LHP Ty Blach (1)

✔️ RHP Matt Koch (1)

✔️ RHP T.J. Zeuch (1)

✔️ RHP Karl Kauffmann (2) — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 23, 2023

The good news is we can listen on the radio, and it just seems like a good day for some Jimi Hendrix.

Since it’s spring, let’s all be hopeful.

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

Kenneth Weber continued his series on Rockies prospects to watch.

We’ll be watching for a breakout by Dyan Jorge, an award-worthy rookie season by Ezequiel Tovar and the first full-season championship by a Colorado Rockies’ affiliate in too long in 2023. https://t.co/RpxIQziuA1 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 20, 2023

It’s time to get our baseball calendars organized, so Paul Elliott provided a list of swag and theme nights at Coors Field.

Baseball season is right around the corner and the Rockies schedule is full of theme nights and giveaways. Which games should to put on your list this season? https://t.co/nJlAY9SLTj — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 21, 2023

Skyler Timmins concluded his series on the career of Don Baylor.

In the conclusion of our Don Baylor trilogy, we reflect on his post-playing career, including his time as manager of the fledgling Colorado Rockies https://t.co/f1bg4HZSE3 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 22, 2023

Evan Lang wrote about Austin Gomber.

After a difficult 2022, #Rockies lefty Austin Gomber has the opportunity to reclaim his spot in the rotation this spring. https://t.co/jSu2dl3WyX — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 23, 2023

Joelle Milholm finished up the week by asking if there would be any future Rockstars at this Spring Training.

When the Rockies & D-backs officially opened up Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in 2011, it marked the beginning of an amazing career. Could 1 of the Rockies prospects start off with a bang in Saturday’s 1st Spring Training game and follow the pattern? https://t.co/AarC9ovh94 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 24, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data — we’re now at #3. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

It was podcast time for Skyler Timmins and Evan Lang.

This week @sideline_crowd and @evan_lang27 discuss the #Rockies extending skipper Bud Black, @KFREE_21 joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic and his growth as a leader, and pitchers and catchers reporting for duty in Arizona! https://t.co/mh4LtgrQ9H — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 20, 2023

Recommended Viewing

atRockies is back with the A+ content.

What do these coffee choices tell us about the 2023 Rockies?

Weekend Discussion Topic

I think we should be talking more about Harold Castro, who signed an MiLB contract with the Rockies after being non-tendered by the Tigers. Who will be the Rockies’ utility player when the team breaks camp?

