Affected by Altitude: It’s Time to Train in the Spring

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins,who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler and Evan are ready for Spring Training... but it’s a shame the Colorado Rockies might not even be on TV by the end of it with WBD announcing their intention to get out of the RSN market. At least the Rockies are playing baseball as we break down the first game of the spring. Meanwhile, rule changes have arrived in Major League Baseball for better of for worse, and there are some position players you should be keeping an eye on.

Our podcast is now available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not be trying to sneak into Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

Purple Row and SBN’s parent company Vox Media has informed us that they will no longer be supporting podcasts at the end of February, 2023. This means we will be losing access to our current publishing platform and any licensed media (such as the song we use for our intro and outro). However, this does not mean the end of the show. We remain dedicated to providing our listeners an excellent podcast on a regular basis and will be looking into alternative hosting and new options for the show. For example, starting with this episode we will be uploading video from our recording session on our YouTube page.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.