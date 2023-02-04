 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: February Stars

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

It’s February, and you know what that means: Pitchers and catchers will be reporting soon.

In honor of the new month, and the promise of longer, warmer days, here’s the Foo Fighters.

So, Dick Monfort had a wide-ranging and lengthy conversation with the media last week. . . .

  • Kenneth Weber considered the implications of Monfort’s comments.
  • Paul Elliott consider what needs to go right for the Colorado Rockies to meet Monfort’s .500 projection.
  • Skyler Timmins consider the Rockies’ non-roster invites to Spring Training.
  • Evan Lang celebrated the career of old friend Dexter Fowler.
  • Joelle Milholm finished up the week with a lovely meditation on Coors Field during the offseason.
  • And Justin Wick (who’s leaving Purple Row to take a job with the Baltimore Orioles!) celebrated a normal Spring Training without pandemics or lockouts.

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Walk It Off!

It was a big week for Harold Castro.

Recommended Viewing

Affected by Altitude is back — and in video!

Weekend Discussion Topic

What’s something your exciting about seeing in the 2023 Rockies?

