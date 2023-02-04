This Week in Purple: February Stars

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

It’s February, and you know what that means: Pitchers and catchers will be reporting soon.

In honor of the new month, and the promise of longer, warmer days, here’s the Foo Fighters.

So, Dick Monfort had a wide-ranging and lengthy conversation with the media last week. . . .

Kenneth Weber considered the implications of Monfort’s comments.

“Sent from my iPad” season is upon us. One of the big takeaways: the Rockies are determined to continue over-valuing their own product. https://t.co/L7aVEwL7KU — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 30, 2023

Paul Elliott consider what needs to go right for the Colorado Rockies to meet Monfort’s .500 projection.

A lot has to happen for the Rockies to “play .500 ball” this year. What has to go right for the team to make Dick Monfort’s statement become a reality? https://t.co/9Ggh9xNaKv — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) January 31, 2023

Skyler Timmins consider the Rockies’ non-roster invites to Spring Training.

The #Rockies have 22 non-roster invitees head to big league camp this spring. Here’s a quick overview of some of the notable position battles https://t.co/32A3FKN0F9 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 1, 2023

Evan Lang celebrated the career of old friend Dexter Fowler.

Former #Rockies CF @DexterFowler has retired. We tip our caps to him and an excellent career as we look back at his time in the Mile High City. https://t.co/x3fWAHVeI6 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 2, 2023

Joelle Milholm finished up the week with a lovely meditation on Coors Field during the offseason.

Seeing the ballpark blanketed in snow before it awakes for the 2023 season of baseball was a delight. If you haven’t taken a tour of Coors Field, you should. Any day of the year. After spending 80 minutes there this week, I can’t wait for Opening Day. https://t.co/oB5PBRxaGv — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 3, 2023

And Justin Wick (who’s leaving Purple Row to take a job with the Baltimore Orioles!) celebrated a normal Spring Training without pandemics or lockouts.

Spring training is revived and well.



For the first time in four years, it’s back to normal. https://t.co/Vf5wxyWVpU — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 2, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

The results are in, and Jeff Aberle is working through the data. Keep up with the results of PuRPs voting here.

Walk It Off!

It was a big week for Harold Castro.

Harold Castro hit a walk-off home run to win the Venezuelan League championship and provided a legendary trip around the bases pic.twitter.com/KqOnCzsgkq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 31, 2023

Recommended Viewing

Affected by Altitude is back — and in video!

In case you missed it, you can now watch Affected by Altitude on the @PurpleRow YouTube Channel! Here's our latest episode in video format!https://t.co/U2561QjPVW — AffectedByAltitude (@AltitudeEffect) January 30, 2023

Weekend Discussion Topic

What’s something your exciting about seeing in the 2023 Rockies?

