Colorado Rockies prospect rankings, pre-season 2023: Top 30 summary

After revealing the Purple Row community’s Colorado Rockies top prospect list over the last six weeks, it’s time to show the whole list at once with some voting stats. I’ll also have some thoughts on the state of the system as a whole tomorrow to conclude the series.

Without further ado, here is the full pre-season 2023 Top 30 Purple Row Prospects (PuRPs) list, including some voting stats:

Pre-Season 2023 Purple Row Prospects List Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA Rank Player Total # Ballots High Ballot Mode Ballot Position ETA 1 Ezequiel Tovar 711 24 1 (6) 1 SS Now 2 Zac Veen 697 24 1 (7) 2 OF 2024 3 Adael Amador 652 24 2 4 SS 2025 4 Drew Romo 645 24 2 3 C 2024 5 Benny Montgomery 612 24 1 (1) 5 OF 2025 6 Jaden Hill 566 24 2 7 RHP 2024 7 Warming Bernabel 535 24 5 6 3B 2024 8 Gabriel Hughes 527 24 4 9 RHP 2025 9 Jordan Beck 496 24 6 9,11 OF 2025 10 Jordy Vargas 471 23 3 5,8 RHP 2026 11 Joe Rock 435 24 8 13,14 LHP 2024 12 Yanquiel Fernandez 433 24 5 11,12,13 OF 2025 13 Michael Toglia 418 24 4 13 1B/OF Now 14 Sterlin Thompson 402 24 7 11,12,16 3B/OF 2025 15 Chris McMahon 327 23 9 17 RHP 2024 16 Dyan Jorge 319 23 10 16,17,20 SS 2026 17 Brenton Doyle 310 24 10 15,19 OF 2023 18 Ryan Rolison 309 24 10 10,18,23 LHP 2023 19 Hunter Goodman 254 24 10 22 1B/C/OF 2024 20 Grant Lavigne 252 22 8 23 1B 2023 21 Sam Weatherly 247 22 15 15,16 LHP 2024 22 Victor Juarez 172 16 11 11,19,20 RHP 2025 23 Karl Kauffmann 165 18 13 29 RHP 2023 24 Julio Carreras 151 21 15 29 SS/3B 2024 25 Jackson Cox 149 20 14 25 RHP 2026 26 Case Williams 141 18 15 17,22,30 RHP 2025 27 Helcris Olivarez 105 12 15 19 LHP 2024 28 Carson Palmquist 79 14 17 28 LHP 2026 29 Noah Davis 75 14 18 24 RHP Now 30 McCade Brown 74 14 14 26,30 RHP 2025

This time around, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar decisively topped the poll, garnering 16 of the 24 first place votes (including mine). Outfielder Zac Veen got six of the seven remaining first place votes, and both players generally were in the top two in some order. Shortstop Adael Amador narrowly won the battle for third place over catcher Drew Romo by seven points, well ahead of fifth-place outfielder Benny Montgomery (who did receive a vote at number one).

As a reminder, 30 points were granted for a first place vote, 29 for second, etc. Until a player was named on nine ballots, his vote totals were modified on a sliding scale to avoid an individual ballot having too much say over the community forecast. In this edition of the list, this rule wasn’t applied to any player in the top 30 and no ties were broken either, though some factored into down-ballot ranking. Polling concluded in mid-January and since then, no player has had their eligibility status change.

For more info on voting numbers for players that didn’t quite make the top 30, please check out the intro post to this edition of the PuRPs list as well as the write-ups of the honorable mention PuRPs.

Some more notes:

This was a list that had a strong consensus, as 16 players were listed on all 24 ballots, including the top nine. Beyond that, the entire top 21 was listed on at least 22 of the 24 ballots, forming a clear tier of players that the electorate felt were worthy.

51 players received at least one vote for this PuRPs list (down from 56 last time), 44 got mentioned on multiple ballots (down from 48), while 33 were named on at least eight ballots (and therefore were unmodified). All PuRPs were named on at least 12 ballots. Here is a link to the polling thread.

In this edition of the PuRPs list, there were only three new names compared to the mid-season 2022 list, two of which had previously been PuRPs. The new PuRPs are Julio Carreras (24), Carson Palmquist (28), and Noah Davis (29).

The biggest risers vs. the mid-season list were Brenton Doyle (up 8 slots), Dyan Jorge (up 7), and Hunter Goodman (up 7). The biggest fallers who remained on the list were Helcris Olivarez (down 7), Ryan Rolison (down 5), and Karl Kauffmann (down 5).

Breaking the list down by position, there are 15 pitchers (all of which are nominally starters with a few potentially on their way to a relief role; ten are righties, five are southpaws, and three are in the top ten), five corner infielders, five outfielders, four middle infielders, and one catcher — there’s some positional flexibility in there of course. At least seven PuRPs should play in Triple-A and/or the big leagues this season, with Tovar in particular expected to contribute regularly.

Beyond the 2023 potential contributors, the 2024 and 2025 prospect classes look stacked for the Rockies. I’ll have more on that and the overall system in my concluding post tomorrow.