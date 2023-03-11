 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: March 6-12

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Last Sunday, the Rockies interrupted everyone’s brunch by announcing they’d made a free-agent signing.

Perhaps Moustakas is a depth signing, which isn’t a bad idea, but during a year when the Rockies were committed to playing their prospects, this seems like a questionable move.

And the news about Sean Bouchard is not good.

It’s been a tough Spring Training for the Rockies.

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber continued his tour through the Rockies’ MiLB system, this time focusing on the Spokane Indians.
  • The Rockies’ outfield is complicated, so Paul Elliott examined the possibilities given Kris Bryant’s move to left field..
  • So, why did the Rockies sign Mike Moustakas to an MiLB contract? Skyler Timmins teased out the logic.
  • Evan Lang provided an update on former Rockies who are spending this Spring Training with other teams.
  • Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm speculated on Ezequiel Tovar and expectations.

State of the Position

We’ve begun our yearly “State of the Position Series.” You can catch up here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

A new “Affected by Altitude” podcast dropped.

Recommended Viewing

That’s our lefty reliever….

And this is our other lefty reliever, Lucas Gilbreath, the Rockies’ TikTok King.

@lgilbreath2

Didn’t know how to address this so I figured I’d use a trend #mlb #pitcher #tommyjohn #depressed #sad #hatemylife

♬ Sweet but Psycho - Ava Max

We hope to see you soon, Lucas.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Let’s hear those World Baseball Classic predictions! Who will win? Who’s overrated? Who’s the sleeper no one is expecting? Share your takes!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

