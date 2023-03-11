This Week in Purple: March 6-12

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Last Sunday, the Rockies interrupted everyone’s brunch by announcing they’d made a free-agent signing.

The #Rockies have agreed to a "non-roster agreement" with DH/3B/1B Mike Moustakas reports @harding_at_mlb

He was released by the Reds in Jan, who are responsible for the $22M salary owed in 2023. https://t.co/C1ECvgUtxe — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 5, 2023

Perhaps Moustakas is a depth signing, which isn’t a bad idea, but during a year when the Rockies were committed to playing their prospects, this seems like a questionable move.

And the news about Sean Bouchard is not good.

#Rockies OF Sean Bouchard was disgnosed with a left distal biceps rupture, which means surgery, the team confirms. Bouchard and the team are holding hope he won't miss the season. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 9, 2023

It’s been a tough Spring Training for the Rockies.

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber continued his tour through the Rockies’ MiLB system, this time focusing on the Spokane Indians.

High-A Spokane Indians season preview: this could be something special. https://t.co/IrVZnIiUDr via @PurpleRow — Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) March 6, 2023

The Rockies’ outfield is complicated, so Paul Elliott examined the possibilities given Kris Bryant’s move to left field..

Kris Bryant has been getting more playing time in right field so far this spring with Randal Grichuk out to start the year. What does this mean for playing time for the Rockies’ outfielder depth? https://t.co/7f79zLJj22 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 7, 2023

So, why did the Rockies sign Mike Moustakas to an MiLB contract? Skyler Timmins teased out the logic.

The signing of Mike Moustakas is a perplexing move by the #Rockies, so what exactly does he bring to the table? The answers may lie in his stat sheets. https://t.co/zrawycPNEr — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 8, 2023

Evan Lang provided an update on former Rockies who are spending this Spring Training with other teams.

Let’s take a look around the league and see how former #Rockies are doing with their new teams during spring training. https://t.co/20b7jk81T3 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 9, 2023

Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm speculated on Ezequiel Tovar and expectations.

The #Rockies have made it clear it’s time for Tovar to take over the shortstop position for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/FCuzabwYhq — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 10, 2023

State of the Position

We’ve begun our yearly “State of the Position Series.” You can catch up here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

A new “Affected by Altitude” podcast dropped.

This week @sideline_crowd and @evan_lang27 are joined by KDub1988 to discuss the Brendan Rodgers and Lucas Gilbreath injuries as well as the signings that sprang from them. We also break down the utility position battle and other spring stories. https://t.co/pfbFijD6A1 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 6, 2023

Recommended Viewing

That’s our lefty reliever….

And this is our other lefty reliever, Lucas Gilbreath, the Rockies’ TikTok King.

We hope to see you soon, Lucas.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Let’s hear those World Baseball Classic predictions! Who will win? Who’s overrated? Who’s the sleeper no one is expecting? Share your takes!

