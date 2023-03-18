This Week in Purple: Chispa

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Daddy Yankee is the official ambassador of the World Baseball Classic, and he’s released a song for the moment:

I confess that March Madness and (don’t tell Sam) Spring Training have largely gone by the way as the World Baseball Classic has captured all my attention. (Could there be a worse weekend to start Daylight Savings Time, I ask you?)

Kyle Freeland pitched a terrific three innings against Team Great Britain, too.

Alan Trejo and Team Mexico advanced to the Quarterfinals.

Congratulations to Alan Trejo and Team Mexico for advancing to the #WorldBaseballClassic Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/9VFagdWYR4 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 15, 2023

And Team USA advanced as well, so next stop: Miami!

The 2023 WBC remaining 6:



Cuba

Japan

Mexico

Puerto Rico

USA

Venezuela — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 17, 2023

Despite my distraction, Rockies Spring Training moves along, and here’s what happened on Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber continued his tour through the Rockies’ MiLB system, this time focusing on the Hartford Yard Goats.

Double-A Hartford Yard Goats season preview: a deep roster that could get significant reinforcements along the way. https://t.co/wxN4Em89PX — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 13, 2023

The World Baseball Classic is in full swing, so Paul Elliott examined the performance of participating Rockies.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in full swing right now and the Rockies have a few players representing their countries in this year’s tournament. Let’s see how they have fared so far! https://t.co/R2Mam2UcQf — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 14, 2023

Skyler Timmins explored Daniel Bard’s atypical baseball career.

After years of turmoil and feeling like a failure, #Rockies closer Daniel Bard now finds himself on the world stage, playing for Team USA in the WBC at the age of 38, and proving the mettle of a man. https://t.co/1Ck1dbS3d7 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 15, 2023

Speaking of the WBC, Skyler Timmins pointed out that Alan Trejo is getting worldwide notice there.

Playing in the WBC with Team Mexico has given Alan Trejo an opportunity to play on the world’s stage and potentially raise his trade value the #Rockies may want to act on https://t.co/BhSTLo6FkJ — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 16, 2023

Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm considered baseball’s changing media landscape.

Cable viewership is down. https://t.co/OsWvohUlOf blacks out local broadcasts. AT&T SportsNet’s future looks bleak. The Rockies and MLB may have to get creative in finding out how fans can watch this season and beyond. https://t.co/hzvYsCZqa7 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 17, 2023

State of the Position

Catch up on our yearly "State of the Position Series" here.

Recommended Viewing

I know I’ve linked to Lucas Gilbreath’s TikTok a lot — to be fair, the content is really good! But he revealed this week that he’s going to take us through his recovery from Tommy John. It’s important viewing, and I grateful he’s willing to TikTok through it. Speedy recovery, Lucas.

If you’ve got content ideas for Lucas, be sure to drop them in his TikTok comments.

Weekend Discussion Topic

This week, I have two — and they’re completely unrelated (other than being on my mind).

First, who do you see winning the World Baseball Classic?

Second, given [gestures wildly] all the injuries, how do you see the Rockies’ starting lineup as they head into the regular season? I’m especially interested in the players you see on the bench.

