This Week in Purple: Chispa

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Daddy Yankee is the official ambassador of the World Baseball Classic, and he’s released a song for the moment:

I confess that March Madness and (don’t tell Sam) Spring Training have largely gone by the way as the World Baseball Classic has captured all my attention. (Could there be a worse weekend to start Daylight Savings Time, I ask you?)

Kyle Freeland pitched a terrific three innings against Team Great Britain, too.

Alan Trejo and Team Mexico advanced to the Quarterfinals.

And Team USA advanced as well, so next stop: Miami!

Despite my distraction, Rockies Spring Training moves along, and here’s what happened on Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber continued his tour through the Rockies’ MiLB system, this time focusing on the Hartford Yard Goats.
  • The World Baseball Classic is in full swing, so Paul Elliott examined the performance of participating Rockies.
  • Skyler Timmins explored Daniel Bard’s atypical baseball career.
  • Speaking of the WBC, Skyler Timmins pointed out that Alan Trejo is getting worldwide notice there.
  • Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm considered baseball’s changing media landscape.

State of the Position

Catch up on our yearly “State of the Position Series” here.

Recommended Viewing

I know I’ve linked to Lucas Gilbreath’s TikTok a lot — to be fair, the content is really good! But he revealed this week that he’s going to take us through his recovery from Tommy John. It’s important viewing, and I grateful he’s willing to TikTok through it. Speedy recovery, Lucas.

@lgilbreath2

#stitch with @lgilbreath2 wasn’t sure how to follow this up, but I need content ideas that don’t involve throwing a baseball #mlb #pitcher #psa #announcement #unhinged #tommyjohn #rehab

♬ Sweet but Psycho - Ava Max

If you’ve got content ideas for Lucas, be sure to drop them in his TikTok comments.

Weekend Discussion Topic

This week, I have two — and they’re completely unrelated (other than being on my mind).

First, who do you see winning the World Baseball Classic?

Second, given [gestures wildly] all the injuries, how do you see the Rockies’ starting lineup as they head into the regular season? I’m especially interested in the players you see on the bench.

