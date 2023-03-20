Affected by Altitude: Shiny and New

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler and Evan introduce the podcast’s new home on Rocky Mountain Rooftop as part of the Fans First Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies have signed Jurickson Profar to a one year deal with the expectation he starts in left field and bats leadoff. What does this mean for the team? The World Baseball Classic is also beginning to reach a climax and we discuss Rockies playing in the WBC and the tournament so far.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not only have room in our hearts for one Colorado Moose. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

