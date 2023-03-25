This Week in Purple: Spring (Among the Living)

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Spring is in the air, folks!

And so is meaningful baseball. We’ve reached the point where we’re a bit bored with Spring Training games and ready to move on to the main event. That’s happening soon, and we’ll know if Bill Schmidt’s offseason decisions will result in an improved Rockies team.

In the meantime, here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

Kenneth Weber explained what the Rockies will need to do this season with their veterans.

Brad Hand, Mike Moustakas and Jurickson Profar can help buy some time for younger players in the first half. But the longer they stay on the roster, the more they will slow the progress of the organization. https://t.co/9FcNZrtoPw — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 20, 2023

One of the big stories right now is the collapse of the RSNs. Paul Elliott considered what may be next.

With the season rapidly approaching, the situation with AT&T Sportsnet and their parent company directly affects the Rockies broadcast at the end of the month. https://t.co/e5Z1ttf0q8 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 21, 2023

The Rockies signed Jurickson Profar to a one-year contract. Skyler Timmins outlined the possibilities.

Jurickson Profar is likely slotting in as the everyday LF to start the season, what traits does he bring that can help the #Rockies in 2023? https://t.co/1LOIAAkOyS — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 22, 2023

As the Rockies’ Opening Day roster begins to take shape, Evan Lang explained why it’s a good idea to send some of the young players to Albuquerque to begin the season.

While frustrating, the #Rockies are making the right roster moves this spring in optioning some younger players. https://t.co/n9gxeiRybL — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 23, 2023

Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm gave five reasons to look forward to the Rockies’ 20.

Even if the Rockies won’t contend in 2023, there are still good things to look forward to: Kyle Freeland coming in hot from the WBC. Germán Márquez climbing the team’s all-time pitching leaderboards. Faster games with more action. It can still be good. https://t.co/jfE09GWpg7 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 24, 2023

And we concluded our yearly “State of the Position Series.” Read all of it here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

There’s a new Affected by Altitude podcast/video.

Recommended Viewing

MLB began its 2023 promotional advertising this week. The Bryan Cranston clip got all the attention, but I rather liked this one.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Next week, we have meaningful baseball, so it’s prediction time. What are your predictions for the Rockies? The NL West? Divisions? Pennants? The World Series? Let’s hear ‘em!

★ ★ ★

