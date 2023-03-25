 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Spring (Among the Living)

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Spring is in the air, folks!

And so is meaningful baseball. We’ve reached the point where we’re a bit bored with Spring Training games and ready to move on to the main event. That’s happening soon, and we’ll know if Bill Schmidt’s offseason decisions will result in an improved Rockies team.

In the meantime, here’s what happened on Purple Row this week.

  • Kenneth Weber explained what the Rockies will need to do this season with their veterans.
  • One of the big stories right now is the collapse of the RSNs. Paul Elliott considered what may be next.
  • The Rockies signed Jurickson Profar to a one-year contract. Skyler Timmins outlined the possibilities.
  • As the Rockies’ Opening Day roster begins to take shape, Evan Lang explained why it’s a good idea to send some of the young players to Albuquerque to begin the season.
  • Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm gave five reasons to look forward to the Rockies’ 20.
  • And we concluded our yearly “State of the Position Series.” Read all of it here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

There’s a new Affected by Altitude podcast/video.

Recommended Viewing

MLB began its 2023 promotional advertising this week. The Bryan Cranston clip got all the attention, but I rather liked this one.

Weekend Discussion Topic

Next week, we have meaningful baseball, so it’s prediction time. What are your predictions for the Rockies? The NL West? Divisions? Pennants? The World Series? Let’s hear ‘em!

