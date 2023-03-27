Affected by Altitude: On the Dawn of a New Season

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

With less than a week until the 2023 regular season begins, Evan is joined by Mario and Kenneth to discuss the improved Rockies farm system and the pitchers of the future within it. Meanwhile, the final roster is beginning to take shape. What will the Opening Day 26-man roster look like for the Colorado Rockies, and how do our hosts rate the position groups?

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

