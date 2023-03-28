Fans First Sports Network Presents: The 2023 NL West Preview Show

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

With Opening Day later this week, hosts from Fans First Sports Network’s NL West teams gather together to gas up their own division, talk some trash about each other’s favorite teams, but also preview and assess the goings on with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies Rockies, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Come get to know hosts from the Dodgers podcast (Three Inning Save), Rockies podcast (Rocky Mountain Rooftop), Giants podcast (Giants Chroncast), and Padres podcast (Talking Friars), all available RIGHT NOW on the brand new Fans First Sports Network (FFSN).

Follow us on Twitter: Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN), Giants Chroncast (@GiantsChroncast), Three Inning Save (@ThreeInningSave), Rocky Mountain Rooftop (@RockyMtnRooftop) and Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars). Music for this show is track “Drive and Motion” from Alex Kizenkov on Pixabay.