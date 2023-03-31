Colorado Rockies game no. 2 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Nick Martinez

Coming off an impressive offensive explosion with 17 hits, three of which were homers, in a 7-2 win over the Padres in the season opener on Thursday night, the Rockies will try to do it again in game two tonight.

The Rockies have the same lineup against the Padres, but this time Kyle Freeland will be on the mound. Freeland is fresh off an impressive performance for Team U.S.A. in the World Baseball Classic where he struck out five and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and a 3.00 ERA in six innings of work against Great Britain in pool play and against Japan in the championship. He posted a 0.83 WHIP and opponents hit .150 against him.

The Padres have changed their lineup from Thursday to face the lefty. In right field, José Azocar will replace left-handed hitting David Dahl (the former Rockie who went 0-for-4 and struck out twice on Thursday). In addition, Nelson Cruz will be the DH instead of Matt Carpenter.

Freeland will be facing the Padres for the 20th time in his career (18 starts). He’s gone 6-6 with a 4.66 ERA, including a 3.42 ERA and 3-4 record at Petco Park. Freeland will be facing off against fellow WBC Team U.S.A. pitcher Nick Martinez. Martinez started the 11-5 loss to Mexico, giving up three runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Martinez has divided up time between the bullpen and the rotation throughout his career. He went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 47 appearances (10 starts) in 2022, his first year with the Padres.

First Pitch: 7:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: