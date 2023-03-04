 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in Purple: Lavender Haze

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Renee Dechert
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

Getting to watch the kids play has put me in a very purple frame of mind.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Taylor Swift.

No, I did not get tickets to any of her shows.

Rockies fans did get a double dose of bad news this week.

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row.

  • Kenneth Weber wrote a preview of the Fresno Grizzlies.
  • Spring training games may not mean anything, but Paul Elliott pointed out five positive signs so far.
  • Lefties, lefties everywhere! Skyler Timmins celebrated the sudden abundance of lefty pitchers in the Rockies’ system (which is good given Thursday’s news about Lucas Gilbreath).
  • Evan Lang wrote about Elehuris Montero’s uneven player development and what the Rockies should do in light of Rodgers’ injury.
  • Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm wrote about women breaking MLB barriers.

Spring PuRPs Results

Thanks to Jeff Aberle for coordinating this year’s PuRPs polling and discussion. Read the entire thread here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

A new “Affected by Altitude” podcast dropped.

Recommended Viewing

Just watch a master at work.

I’m still a fan of the pitch clock. Don’t @ me.

Also, this was the kind of thing that can only happen in Spring Training.

Weekend Discussion Topic

The PuRPs voting is finished, and the kids are playing. Have your thoughts about the Rockies’ farm system changed any since you voted?

