This Week in Purple: Lavender Haze

Rockies fans did get a double dose of bad news this week.

#Rockies 2B Brendan Rodgers and LHP Lucas Gilbreath were announced to be facing potentially season-ending injuries. https://t.co/pGIoXvFXV6 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s what happened on Purple Row.

Kenneth Weber wrote a preview of the Fresno Grizzlies.

Low-A Fresno Grizzlies season preview: some big names have moved on, but more are on the way. https://t.co/lBGGkVsHh9 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 27, 2023

Spring training games may not mean anything, but Paul Elliott pointed out five positive signs so far.

Let’s talk about actual, real baseball games! Here are five reactions to the first few Spring Training games. https://t.co/6WUTJ4pySk — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 28, 2023

Lefties, lefties everywhere! Skyler Timmins celebrated the sudden abundance of lefty pitchers in the Rockies’ system (which is good given Thursday’s news about Lucas Gilbreath).

The #Rockies, once devoid of multiple LHP, now have five options in Spring Training looking to bolster the pitching corps

https://t.co/IaBDOkqDLF — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 1, 2023

Evan Lang wrote about Elehuris Montero’s uneven player development and what the Rockies should do in light of Rodgers’ injury.

After a difficult 2022, #Rockies lefty Austin Gomber has the opportunity to reclaim his spot in the rotation this spring. https://t.co/jSu2dl3WyX — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 23, 2023

Finishing up the week, Joelle Milholm wrote about women breaking MLB barriers.

Becky Hammon broke barriers as a coach in men’s pro sports in 2014. Many other women have since done the same in MLB and in the Minor Leagues in dugouts, front offices, and beyond. It’s good progress that deserves a toast. And demands a push for more. https://t.co/hMe34UKpNg — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) March 3, 2023

Spring PuRPs Results

Thanks to Jeff Aberle for coordinating this year’s PuRPs polling and discussion. Read the entire thread here.

For Your Listening Pleasure

A new “Affected by Altitude” podcast dropped.

This week, @evan_lang27 and @sideline_crowd are discussing how the RSN meltdown now affects the #Rockies. Meanwhile, spring training is finally here, and with it comes the first games of 2023, rule changes, and position players to look out for! https://t.co/7NjBAmFHmY — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) February 27, 2023

Recommended Viewing

Just watch a master at work.

Max Scherzer, Pitch Clock Gamesmanship.



Long hold. Adams takes his only time out.



Then Max stays set so he can pitch as soon as Adams is ready. pic.twitter.com/3uj9ucDFEl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 3, 2023

I’m still a fan of the pitch clock. Don’t @ me.

Also, this was the kind of thing that can only happen in Spring Training.

some highlights from The Umpireless Inning: https://t.co/P3MSafaLMQ pic.twitter.com/Rf8UjrE7GG — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 28, 2023

Weekend Discussion Topic

The PuRPs voting is finished, and the kids are playing. Have your thoughts about the Rockies’ farm system changed any since you voted?

