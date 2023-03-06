Affected by Altitude: A Moose in Smarch Weather

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins,who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler and Evan are joined by Kenneth Weber to discuss the injuries of Brendan Rodgers and Lucas Gilbreath. The Colorado Rockies have signed Mike Moustakas to a minor league deal as they look to determine how to fill the gap left by Rodgers, and have signed LHP Brad Hand for the bullpen. Meanwhile, is the battle for the utility position between Cole Tucker and Harold Castro overlooking Alan Trejo? We also look at how key players Kris Bryant and Germán Márquez are doing so far in the desert.

Our podcast is now available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not only have room in our hearts for one Colorado Moose. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

Purple Row and SBN’s parent company Vox Media has informed us that they will no longer be supporting podcasts at the end of March, 2023. This means we will be losing access to our current publishing platform and any licensed media (such as the song we use for our intro and outro). However, this does not mean the end of the show. We remain dedicated to providing our listeners an excellent podcast on a regular basis and will be looking into alternative hosting and new options for the show. For example, starting with this episode we will be uploading video from our recording session on our YouTube page.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Sunday, March 5th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.