Colorado Rockies discussion & game #3 thread: José Ureña vs. Michael Wacha

The Rockies are 2-0 in San Diego. (This is not an April fool’s joke.)

Charlie Blackmon is on fire.

Germán Márquez and Kyle Freeland look good.

In fact, let’s take a minute to appreciate #KyleBeingKyle:

How did Kyle Freeland make this play!?!?



(via @MLB)

We’re going to try something a bit different this week and run the daily discussion forum with the game thread. If it doesn’t work, I’ll do something else next weekend, but we’re all just trying to find our way this early in the season. Also, I’ll update this post throughout the day as lineups, etc. become available.

Things to discuss? The Isotopes are hitting some bombs! The Rockies’ bullpen is okay? Elehuris Montero and Ezequiel Tovar are doing just fine. The pitch clock is amazing.

Tonight, José Ureña will take the mound against Michael Wacha as the Rockies try to win their series with the Padres.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain; MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: TBA

Here is the Rockies’ lineup:

★ ★ ★

