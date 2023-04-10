Affected by Altitude: And on the Third Series the Rockies Split

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The Colorado Rockies are three series into their 2023 campaign. Skyler returns from the IL as he and Evan break down the Rockies’ woes so far. One big woe is José Ureña, who has had two terrible outings this year. The offense isn’t doing the rotation any favors though, as the lack of production, high strikeout rates, and no consistent hitting philosophy puts a ton of pressure on the pitching staff. Meanwhile, Jurickson Profar is finally with the team, and the Rockies have put out a schedule for celebrating their 30th Anniversary.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, April 8th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.