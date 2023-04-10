Colorado Rockies game no. 11 thread: Steven Matz vs Germán Márquez

After squeaking out a split against the lowly Washington Nationals in their home opener, the Colorado Rockies will battle the St. Louis Cardinals to finish their initial homestand. The Red Birds have not fared much better to begin their season, losing five of their last six entering the series.

Germán Márquez will get the ball for the Rockies in the first game of the series, carrying a 1-1 record into the match-up. After twirling six strong innings in an Opening Day victory, Márquez was roughed-up for three home runs in his second start against the Dodgers. But a start against St. Louis may be just what he needs as he owns a career 2.83 ERA in 47 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cardinals.

Steve Matz is slated to oppose Márquez. The lefty carries an 0-1 record after a tumultuous first start against the Atlanta Braves where he struck out seven but surrendered four runs and 10 hits in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. In his nine-year career with the Mets, Blue Jays and Cardinals, Matz owns a 1-5 record against the Rockies and has struggled at Coors Field, evident by his 9.20 ERA in three starts.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain; MLB.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Mr. 300 and the boys are ready for some ⚾ pic.twitter.com/L0Lrx4EWWJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 10, 2023

★ ★ ★