Colorado Rockies game no. 12 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Miles Mikelas

The Rockies soundly defeated the Cardinals in Game 1 and hope to continue their winning ways tonight as Kyle Freeland takes the mound.
Will Kris Bryant hit his first Coors Field home run as a Rockie? Stay tuned!
Elehuris Montero is unavailable tonight due to hand soreness, and we are awaiting word on an MRI Germán Márquez underwent today.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
The Rockies:
Tonight's lineup pic.twitter.com/lSR8chqdmB— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 11, 2023
And the Cardinals:
Miles on the mound! pic.twitter.com/MGE6LWf4JA— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2023
Winning is good; beating the Cardinals is better.
Here’s hoping tonight, the Rockies can win the series.
★ ★ ★
Final Score:
★ ★ ★
Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!
Loading comments...