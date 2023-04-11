Colorado Rockies game no. 12 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Miles Mikelas

The Rockies soundly defeated the Cardinals in Game 1 and hope to continue their winning ways tonight as Kyle Freeland takes the mound.

Will Kris Bryant hit his first Coors Field home run as a Rockie? Stay tuned!

Elehuris Montero is unavailable tonight due to hand soreness, and we are awaiting word on an MRI Germán Márquez underwent today.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Cardinals:

Miles on the mound! pic.twitter.com/MGE6LWf4JA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2023

Winning is good; beating the Cardinals is better.

Here’s hoping tonight, the Rockies can win the series.

★ ★ ★

Final Score:

★ ★ ★

