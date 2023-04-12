Every Rockie Ever: The Big Cat

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin journey back to the very first Rockie in team history when they signed free agent Andres Galarraga to a one-year deal that could down as one of the best in franchise history. They discuss the early days of his career and the impact he had with the Rockies as their first superstar and as well as his legacy as a role model for Venezuelan players.

Andrés Galarraga- 1B

Colorado Rockies: 1993-1997

679 Games Played

.316/.367/.577, 126 OPS+

14.5 bWAR

843 H, 155 2B, 13 3B, 172 HR, 579 RBI, 55 SB

2x AS

1x SS

Batting Title in '93 (.370 AVG)

Led league w/ 47 HR & 150 RBI in '96, 140 RBI in '97#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/mNlCnOUxK6 — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 14, 2022

