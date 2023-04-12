 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Rockie Ever: The Big Cat

The Timmins Brothers discuss Colorado’s first player and his impact on the early days of the franchise as part of the Blake Street Bombers

By Skyler Timmins
Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin journey back to the very first Rockie in team history when they signed free agent Andres Galarraga to a one-year deal that could down as one of the best in franchise history. They discuss the early days of his career and the impact he had with the Rockies as their first superstar and as well as his legacy as a role model for Venezuelan players.

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

