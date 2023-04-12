Colorado Rockies game no. 13 thread: José Ureña vs. Jack Flaherty

Walks became a problem for the Rockies late in Game 2 of the series and it’s something that starter José Ureña has struggled with in his two starts this season, which could cause a problem with a dangerous lineup like the Cardinals.

Will his start last longer than two innings or will the bullpen have to step in once again to pick up the slack? Tune in tonight to find out!

Prior to the game, the Rockies have called up Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque while Germán Márquez heads to the injured list to rest from his forearm strain.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

It’s a perfect day for baseball! pic.twitter.com/n7mSd9bVIL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 12, 2023

The Cardinals:

Going for the series win! pic.twitter.com/PphZbc1KG9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 12, 2023

The Rockies have yet to win a series thus far, here’s hoping they can break the seal on that accomplishment for the season.

★ ★ ★

