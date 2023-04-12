Rockies recall Nolan Jones, place Germán Márquez on injured list

The Colorado Rockies have recalled Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Germán Márquez who is headed to the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation suffered in his previous start.

The Rockies announced today that they have placed RHP Germán Márquez on the 15-day IL with right forearm inflammation (retroactive to April 11) and have recalled INF/OF Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) April 12, 2023

Márquez left his start on Monday after five innings after Elias Díaz noticed Márquez had some discomfort while warming up for the sixth inning. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed no significant structural damage but rather a forearm strain. Márquez has dealt with an injury like this before and hopes that the rest will help as a precautionary measure. In three starts this season, Márquez has a 2-1 record with a 4.41 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and two walks in 16 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He is just seven strikeouts away from passing Jorge De La Rosa for most in franchise history.

Jones, the number 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, joins the Rockies for the first time after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians for Juan Brito in the offseason. He struggled in spring training, batting .192/.259/.231 with 24 strikeouts in 58 plate appearances and was optioned to Triple-A to start the season. Jones hit the ground running in Albuquerque, batting .359/.479/.872 with six home runs and 14 RBI in 10 games. A significant improvement is that Jones has just nine strikeouts and eight walks in 48 plate appearances.

