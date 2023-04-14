Colorado Rockies game no. 14 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Tommy Milone

After starting off the season 5-8 against two NL West teams and one from the NL Central, the Rockies will now play their first interleague opponent of the season as they begin a three-game series in Seattle on Friday night.

Austin Gomber (0-2, 6.75 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies. The lefty gave up two homers in six innings in a 3-1 loss against the Padres in his season debut. He didn’t walk any and struck out four, but the two long balls were too much to overcome. He was banged up even more in his second start, a 7-6 loss to the Nationals when he gave up seven hits for five runs (mostly a three-run homer by Stone Garrett) with one walk and five strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Despite winning 90 games and earning a spot in the postseason in 2022, the Mariners are 5-8 this season after playing the Cubs three times (1-2), the Guardians seven times (3-4), and the Angels three times (1-2).

The Rockies were set to see Colorado (Fort Collins) native, Marco Gonzales on the mound in game one. Gonzales, the son of Frank Gonzales, the long-time coach in the Rockies farm system who is now the manager of the Northern Colorado Owlz. was moved to the paternity list on Friday.

Tommy Milone, a 36-year-old lefty, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to make his first start of the season. Milone made seven starts for Seattle last year, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. The 12-year veteran has pitched in 196 games for nine different teams with a 4.60 ERA and an average of 6.77 strikeouts and 2.16 walks per nine innings.

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: