This Week in Purple: Two-Week Notice

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

The Rockies have officially finished two weeks of their season, and one full road trip and home stand. They have a record of 5-9 and have yet to win a series. But all that said, it was a bit of an eventful week (for better or worse).

Here’s what happened on Purple Row!

To Read

Kenneth Weber talked to three of the four Colorado natives on the Rockies’ roster (Ty Blach, Kyle Freeland and Pierce Johnson) about their memories of the franchise as it celebrates its 30-year anniversary.

2023 may not be special in terms of wins-and-losses, but for three players from Colorado the #Rockies 30th anniversary has a special meaning.



Plus, the Nolan Jones show rolls on for the Albuquerque Isotopes in the latest Pebble Report. https://t.co/xzOpOlCLeL — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 10, 2023

Renee Dechert chatted with the fourth Colorado native, Lucas Gilbreath, about his recovery from Tommy John surgery and how he’s making a name for himself on TikTok.

Lucas Gilbreath on rehabbing from Tommy John and becoming a TikTok influencer https://t.co/38xG7Xgjtp — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 11, 2023

The Rockies’ rotation has been struggling, and ace Germán Márquez was recently put on the IL with right forearm tightness — an injury you never want to hear about. Skyler Timmins outlines some contingency plans for the rotation, should Márquez or any other starter go down.

An injury to Márquez is worrisome as it would leave an already fragile rotation even more vulnerable should he end up having to miss any significant amount of time on the injured list. https://t.co/yMlYAZhytA — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 12, 2023

After Márquez was placed on the IL, INF/OF Nolan Jones was called up in his place for the time being. Evan Lang details what Jones’ role might be given the plethora of outfielders the Rockies currently have, as well as other positional logjams they’re currently facing.

The #Rockies roster is still logjammed at multiple positions, and the team needs to start working on solutions. https://t.co/sPIb9WR86P — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 13, 2023

Finally, we’ve all heard about the new rule changes and how teams are adapting to them (including many of them starting to sell beer into the 8th inning to make up for the lost revenue of shorter games). Joelle Milholm discusses how the new rules might affect how the Rockies play their game.

Attendance is trending down last year & so far this year as the Rockies haven’t put up a winning season since 2018. With faster games, fewer concessions $, and an uncertain TV future, the Rockie way of doing business might not have a promising future. https://t.co/F7qj9iDNLK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 14, 2023

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: And on the Third Series the Rockies Split — Skyler and Evan break down (most) of the Rockies’ first three series of the season, the arrival of Jurickson Profar, and the continued woes of José Ureña. Follow Affected by Altitude (@AltitudeEffect) and our new network, Rocky Mountain Rooftop (@RockyMtnRooftop) on Twitter!

This week on @AltitudeEffect, @sideline_crowd and @evan_lang27 discuss (most) of the #Rockies’ first three series of the season, the arrival of Jurickson Profar, the continued woes of both the offense and José Ureña, and 30th Anniversary plans! https://t.co/hRODPtuT2q — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 10, 2023

Every Rockie Ever: The Big Cat — In a new podcast, Skyler and his brother, Dustin, discuss Colorado’s first player and his impact on the early days of the franchise as part of the Blake Street Bombers. Follow Every Rockie Ever on Twitter (@EveryRockieEver)!

In the first official episode of @EveryRockieEver, @SideLine_Crowd and @MrTSpanish go back to the first Rockie in franchise history when Andres Galarraga signed with the team prior to the 1993 season. https://t.co/yefWnR8bmt — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) April 12, 2023

For visual content, follow us on YouTube and Instagram (@purplerow, @rockymtnrooftop)!

Weekend Discussion Topic

We are two weeks into the baseball season. What are your thoughts on the Rockies so far? And what are your thoughts on the rule changes? MLB offered these initial observations:

A look at how 2023 rule changes are impacting our game through the first two weeks of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/QuRS7KnYl3 — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2023

Sound off below!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!