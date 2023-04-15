 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week in Purple: Two-Week Notice

Colorado Rockies recap and discussion thread for Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Samantha Bradfield
/ new

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

The Rockies have officially finished two weeks of their season, and one full road trip and home stand. They have a record of 5-9 and have yet to win a series. But all that said, it was a bit of an eventful week (for better or worse).

Here’s what happened on Purple Row!

To Read

  • Kenneth Weber talked to three of the four Colorado natives on the Rockies’ roster (Ty Blach, Kyle Freeland and Pierce Johnson) about their memories of the franchise as it celebrates its 30-year anniversary.
  • Renee Dechert chatted with the fourth Colorado native, Lucas Gilbreath, about his recovery from Tommy John surgery and how he’s making a name for himself on TikTok.
  • The Rockies’ rotation has been struggling, and ace Germán Márquez was recently put on the IL with right forearm tightness — an injury you never want to hear about. Skyler Timmins outlines some contingency plans for the rotation, should Márquez or any other starter go down.
  • After Márquez was placed on the IL, INF/OF Nolan Jones was called up in his place for the time being. Evan Lang details what Jones’ role might be given the plethora of outfielders the Rockies currently have, as well as other positional logjams they’re currently facing.
  • Finally, we’ve all heard about the new rule changes and how teams are adapting to them (including many of them starting to sell beer into the 8th inning to make up for the lost revenue of shorter games). Joelle Milholm discusses how the new rules might affect how the Rockies play their game.

To Listen

  • Every Rockie Ever: The Big Cat — In a new podcast, Skyler and his brother, Dustin, discuss Colorado’s first player and his impact on the early days of the franchise as part of the Blake Street Bombers. Follow Every Rockie Ever on Twitter (@EveryRockieEver)!

Weekend Discussion Topic

We are two weeks into the baseball season. What are your thoughts on the Rockies so far? And what are your thoughts on the rule changes? MLB offered these initial observations:

Sound off below!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...