Colorado Rockies game no. 15 thread: Ryan Feltner vs George Kirby

The Rockies fell to the Mariners last night 5-3 to kick off interleague play. They stay in the Pacific Northwest tonight and will look to even the series on Jackie Robinson Day. The Rockies are in Seattle for the first time since July 20-21, 2021 when they split the two-game set. They are 25-27 all-time against the Mariners and 13-15 in Seattle. However, they have won nine of their last 15 meetings in the Emerald City dating back to July 2, 2006. The Mariners offense has scored five or more runs in three consecutive games, won back-to-back games and are 4-3 over their last seven. The Rox will look to halt that tonight.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rox. In his last start against Washington, Feltner threw five innings, allowed three runs on six hits, struck out three and walked three. He did not earn a decision for his effort in the 7-6 win. He has yet to face the Mariners and has only faced one American League team in his young career — the Minnesota Twins on July 26, 2022 where he allowed four runs on eight hits through four innings of work.

Feltner will pitch against Mariners’ right-hander George Kirby. Kirby was drafted 20th overall by the Mariners in the 2019 draft and made his MLB debut last May. In his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians, he threw six innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out four. He also did not earn a decision in that start. In his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels, he allowed four runs on nine hits, hit a batter, walked a batter and struck out five over 4 1⁄ 3 innings. He has never faced the Rockies in his young career, so it’s a battle of first-timers tonight!

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: