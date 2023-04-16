Colorado Rockies game no. 16 thread: Noah Davis vs Luis Castillo

After last night’s 9-2 thrashing at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, the Rockies will look to snap their four-game losing streak and avoid their first sweep of the season. They still have yet to win a single series and have been outscored 89-63 this season while allowing a franchise-record 14 unearned runs to score through the first 15 games. The previous franchise record through 15 games was 11 games, set in 1994 and matched in 2012. They are tied with San Francisco for the most in baseball. The Rockies have also committed 11 defensive errors, tied with the Boston Red Sox and Oakland A’s for the third-most in baseball. The Angels and Giants each have 12. Not great if you’re looking to play .500 ball in 2023...

Noah Davis gets the ball for the Rox today for his first MLB start. He made his debut in Game 162 of the 2022 season, pitching one inning of relief against the Dodgers. He allowed a solo home run to Cody Bellinger — the first batter he faced — but finished the outing allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out two (Joey Gallo, his first MLB strikeout, and Austin Barnes). If Davis gets the win today, it will be his first decision of the season at any level. He has made three starts with the Albuquerque Isotopes and holds a 4.26 ERA (12 2⁄ 3 innings, 6 ER).

Davis will pitch against Mariners’ veteran right-hander Luis Castillo. In his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, Castillo allowed his first two runs of the season on six hits while walking two and striking out five. This is Castillo’s fourth start against the Rockies, and he is 0-3 against them so far in his career with an 11.30 ERA.

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: