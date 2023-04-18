Colorado Rockies game no. 18 thread: José Ureña vs. Vince Velasquez

The Rockies were swept by the Mariners over the weekend and came home to Coors Field for a 13-1 blistering at the hands of the Pirates.

That’s a long way of saying the the Colorado Rockies really need a win.

Tonight, José Ureña (9.90 ERA in 10 IP) will take the mound and hopefully set the tone for a Rockies win.

Vince Velasquez brings a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 IP for the Pirates.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Pirates:

Game 2 vs. the Rockies.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/I7JVJCullQ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 18, 2023

The Rockies need to win this series before heading on a tough roadtrip.

★ ★ ★

Final Score:

★ ★ ★

