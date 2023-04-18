Colorado Rockies game no. 18 thread: José Ureña vs. Vince Velasquez

The Rockies were swept by the Mariners over the weekend and came home to Coors Field for a 13-1 blistering at the hands of the Pirates.
That’s a long way of saying the the Colorado Rockies really need a win.
Tonight, José Ureña (9.90 ERA in 10 IP) will take the mound and hopefully set the tone for a Rockies win.
Vince Velasquez brings a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 IP for the Pirates.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
The Rockies:
In our City Connects for #EarthWeek pic.twitter.com/aPIk4rf8nw— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 19, 2023
And the Pirates:
Game 2 vs. the Rockies.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 18, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/I7JVJCullQ
The Rockies need to win this series before heading on a tough roadtrip.
★ ★ ★
Final Score:
★ ★ ★
