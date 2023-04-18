Rockies recall Peter Lambert, option Connor Seabold

The Colorado Rockies have announced that Peter Lambert has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned Connor Seabold down to Triple-A.

Lambert, 26, has been slowly working back from multiple arm injuries, including Tommy John surgery, that cost him the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Lambert pitched two games with the Rockies at the end of the 2021 season but hasn’t seen extended time since his rookie year in 2019.

Lambert has been building his workload down in Albuquerque, allowing three runs on eight hits in 7 1⁄ 3 innings of work across three starts for a 3.68 ERA. In his most recent start on April 14, Lambert threw three scoreless innings on 46 pitches against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Last fall, Lambert pitched in the Arizona Fall League, posting a 9.00 ERA in three starts spanning seven innings of work.

Originally drafted in the second round by the Rockies in 2015, Lambert made his MLB debut in 2019, posting a 7.25 ERA across 19 starts. Considering his current workload, Lambert will replace Connor Seabold as a right-handed long reliever as well as provide the team with a fresh arm.

Seabold joined the Rockies after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. After a solid spring training, Seabold earned a spot on the Opening Day Roster and made six appearances out of the bullpen. In 10 1⁄ 3 innings Seabold posted a 5.23 ERA, allowing six runs on 13 hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

