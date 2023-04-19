Colorado Rockies game no. 19 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Johan Oviedo

After last night’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates and losing the series, the Colorado Rockies have posted their worst record through 18 games in team history. Needless to say, they are in desperate need of a win.

Austin Gomber (8.16 ERA in 14 1⁄ 3 innings) is trying to right the ship and find a way back to consistent form after a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners.

Johan Oviedo is off to a solid start to the year with a 2.45 ERA in 18 1⁄ 3 innings.

It’s also worth noting that Daniel Bard has been reactivated from the 15-day injured list with Peter Lambert heading back to Triple-A Albuquerque.

First Pitch: 1:10PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

Your starters this afternoon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1z0LNcLRqS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 19, 2023

And the Pirates:

The finale in Colorado.



AT&T SportsNet

KDKA 100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/Ixz7UHHDv9 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 19, 2023

Final Score: Pirates 14, Rockies 3

That wasn’t fun and the Rockies have now lost eight in a row.

See a game recap here

