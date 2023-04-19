 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies game no. 19 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Johan Oviedo

Rockies look to avoid getting swept for the second series in a row

By Skyler Timmins
After last night’s 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates and losing the series, the Colorado Rockies have posted their worst record through 18 games in team history. Needless to say, they are in desperate need of a win.

Austin Gomber (8.16 ERA in 14 13 innings) is trying to right the ship and find a way back to consistent form after a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners.

Johan Oviedo is off to a solid start to the year with a 2.45 ERA in 18 13 innings.

It’s also worth noting that Daniel Bard has been reactivated from the 15-day injured list with Peter Lambert heading back to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 1:10PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

And the Pirates:

Final Score: Pirates 14, Rockies 3

That wasn’t fun and the Rockies have now lost eight in a row.

See a game recap here

