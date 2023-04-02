Colorado Rockies game no. 4 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Seth Lugo

All good things eventually come to an end. After being the last undefeated team to start the 2023 season, they fell to the Padres 8-4. José Ureña issued four walks, which does not usually lead to victory (although, neither does 17 strikeouts and three errors, but here we are).

Austin Gomber will make his season debut against Seth Lugo. In 2022, Gomber began the year as the fifth starter. He had a great 2021 campaign after The Trade, but fell back to earth in 2022. Through April and May, Gomber posted a 6.54 ERA and was eventually replaced when the Rockies signed José Ureña (that seems ironic right now). Gomber was relegated to the bullpen to finish the season, where he posted a career-high 5.56 ERA across the entire season. Can Gomber return to his 2021 form?

He’ll be up against Padres right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo was drafted by the New York Mets and played for them until last season. He was signed by the Padres as a free agent and will make his team debut this afternoon. Over the last two years, Lugo has been used as a reliever. He made 62 appearances in 2022, pitching 65 innings, converting 16 holds and three saves (in six opportunities) for a 3.60 ERA. The last time Lugo started was during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, where he made seven starts. He, like Gomber, has been used both as a starter and reliever, so it will be interesting to see how both of these guys go up against each other.

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: