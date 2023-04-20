Colorado Rockies game no. 20 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Matt Strahm

The Colorado Rockies are not good right now, that much is certain. With a record of 5-14 they are tied for the worst 20 game start in franchise history with the oft-forgotten 2005 squad... And they still have a game to go. The Rockies have also lost their last eight straight games to tie their longest losing streak since 2019. The road to a win isn’t easy, as the Rockies head out to Citizens Bank Park (Coors Field, Philly Edition) to phace the dephending National League champs in the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ryan Feltner is making the start on the mound for the Rockies. His last time out was a doozy. In his first time through the lineup Feltner allowed just one hit and one walk over three shutout innings. When he came back out for the fourth inning the wheels fell off. Feltner gave up a home run and a single to kick off the inning, but settled down enough to strike out the next two batters. With two outs he walked back-to-back hitters, followed by a single and a triple before his day ended. Feltner has made two starts at Citizens Bank Park. In 8 2⁄ 3 innings there he has yielded 11 hits including one home run, walked five batters, and given up six earned runs.

On the bump for the Phillies is a pitcher the Rockies are familiar with in erstwhile Padre Matt Strahm. In 13 appearances against the Rockies he has a 5.60 ERA and has given up three home runs over 17 2⁄ 3 innings. The lefty has made three starts and four total appearances for the Phillies so far this season and has a 2.13 ERA over 12 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Strahm’s primary pitch is a four seam fastball that averages 93.3 MPH while his putaway pitch is his curveball. Strahm’s curveball is carrying a 46.7% whiff rate into today’s ballgame.

First Pitch: 4:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: