Colorado Rockies game no. 21 thread: Noah Davis vs. Aaron Nola

The Rockies are looking to start a winning streak and Noah Davis is hoping for a second strong start in as many chances in his young debut.

Colorado (6-14) snapped an eight-game winning streak on Thursday with a 5-0 win over the Phillies (8-12). Now Davis will look to continue that scoreless streak by Rockies pitchers and his own five-inning scoreless streak in his MLB starting career. He threw five scoreless innings against Seattle on Sunday in his second MLB appearance (he pitched once in relief in 2022). Despite surrendering three walks and three hits, he struck out five Mariners.

Nola, the veteran righty, is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in four starts this year. He’s given up at least three runs in each of his four starts, giving up a total of 25 hits in 21 1⁄ 3 innings with 19 strikeouts and six walks. In seven career starts against the Rockies, Nola is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA. In his only game against the Rockies in 2022, the Rockies won 4-1 with Charlie Blackmon homering in the victory.

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: