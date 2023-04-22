This Week in Purple: What is going on here?

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

The Rockies finally snapped their eight-game losing streak on Thursday with a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. During that streak, they were outscored 54-24. Since starting the season 2-0, the Rox have since gone 4-15, and their .300 winning percentage (as of Thursday) is tied for the lowest in franchise history through 20 games. It also happened in 2002 and 2005.

While that might sound like doom and gloom, Noah Davis made his first MLB start on Sunday and was the first pitcher since Antonio Senzatela (April 6, 2017 at Milwaukee) to toss five scoreless innings in his first major league start. He also had this wild moment:

Kenneth Weber examined the Rockies’ pitching woes within the starting rotation. It’s, uh... not good.

The Rockies did little to address the starting rotation in the offseason. So far, that decision is not paying off.



Renee Dechert did a deep (unscientific) dive into fan apathy. She used attendance and Twitter poll results as a measure, as well as scouring Twitter for fan reactions, she determined that the fans are already tuning out, and we’ll see if anything changes to bring them back in.

Skyler Timmins continued the thread, but looked internally. He asked, and answered, the question, “When the Colorado Rockies wake up each morning and look at themselves in the mirror, what do they see?”

There was definitely a theme of frustration during this eight-game losing streak, and it boiled over after Wednesday’s blowout loss. It ended with Austin Gomber saying he still feels the weight of the Nolan Arenado trade three years later. Evan Lang explained what this means for the Rockies, and how truly nothing is working right now.

Ryan Feltner had a stellar outing on Thursday that ended said eight-game skid, and his confidence caught the eye of manager Bud Black. Before that game, he’d allowed 13 runs in 13 1⁄ 3 innings but then threw 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Joelle Milholm breaks down why this ‘reckless confidence’ should be contagious.

Affected by Altitude: This Team is Taxing — As mentioned, this week was rough on Rockies fans. Skyler and Evan express their frustrations, especially at the mishandling of Nolan Jones and the underperformance of this team who entered the season with low expectations.

What was the most frustrating part of the eight-game losing streak? What were the small moments that gave you hope for the team going forward, if any? Sound off below!

