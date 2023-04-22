Colorado Rockies game no. 22 thread: Kyle Freeland vs. Christopher Sánchez

The Colorado Rockies were on the verge of a winning streak on Friday, holding a one-run lead into the seventh inning after another strong start from Noah Davis. But the bullpen buckled, and the Philadelphia Phillies prevailed to tie-up the series and bring us to the rubber match on Saturday.

The Rockies (6-15) will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland, who is looking to rebound from a painful last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates where he surrendered nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits in just 2 2⁄ 3 innings. Even with that bloated start, Freeland still sits atop the team’s bWAR leaderboard this season and comes into this outing with a strong 3.80 ERA over 21 1⁄ 3 IP.

Taking the mound for the Phillies (9-12) will be Christopher Sánchez, making his first appearance of the season. The 26-year-old lefty is in his third major league season and has bounced between the rotation and bullpen in his career, making four starts in 26 MLB games to this point. In his two start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season, Sánchez holds a 1.04 ERA with a K/BB of 11/3 in 8 2⁄ 3 innings.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Blackmon leading off

Profar bats second

RyMac 3B, Trejo 2B, Monty bench pic.twitter.com/lf8S7rub3S — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 22, 2023

