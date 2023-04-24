Rockies promote Brenton Doyle, option Elehuris Montero

The Colorado Rockies announced they have called up Brenton Doyle (No. 17 PuRP) from Triple-A Albuquerque and have subsequently optioned Elehuris Montero back down to Triple-A.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have recalled outfielder Brenton Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned infielder Elehuris Montero to Triple-A. Doyle will wear #9. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) April 24, 2023

Doyle, 24, entered the season as the Rockies’ 16th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season down in Triple-A Albuquerque. In 12 games, Doyle is batting .306/.404./.633 with five home runs and eight RBI. He also has 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 57 plate appearances.

Originally drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Shepherd University, Doyle quickly moved through the Rockies system thanks to a blend of elite defensive skills in the outfield, baserunning ability, and evidence of raw power potential.

The Rockies added Doyle to the 40-man roster in the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft after he hit .256/.300/.473 with 26 home runs and 23 steals over 548 combined plate appearances at Double-A and Triple-A. He also won a minor league Gold Glove award last season. In 292 career minor league games, Doyle is batting .287/.347/.496 with 55 home runs, 165 RBI, and 62 stolen bases.

Doyle has been given plus grades for his defense and throwing arm and is capable of playing center field or right field. He has struggled with a strikeout rate over 30% at each level beyond rookie ball, but courtesy of adjustments made in the 2022 campaign, the Rockies hope he can reach a new level offensively.

With Kris Bryant and Yonathan Daza nursing injuries and Randal Grichuk not quite ready to return from the injured list, Doyle is expected to provide some depth and potentially make his big-league debut against Cleveland.

Elehuris Montero

In his place, Montero now heads back to Triple-A after he started the season as the primary third baseman in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ shoulder injury. The team was content with moving Ryan McMahon back to second base and allowing Montero a chance to play every day, but quickly changed their mind a few weeks into the season and moved McMahon back to third and sent Montero to the bench.

The main culprit for Montero’s loss of favor was his defense. It has been a knocking point against him in his professional career, but he has understandably been trying to spend a lot of time working on that aspect of his game. Unfortunately, it hasn’t translated into much success at the big league level in 2023.

Montero ranks last in the National League in Defensive Runs Saved for third basemen with -3 and is tied with Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson in all of MLB. His range and footwork have been a concern despite a strong throwing arm and his -4 Outs Above Average also ranks at the bottom in all of baseball.

Montero’s calling card is his offensive potential but has failed to live up to the expectations early in the season. In 54 plate appearances, he is batting .255/.296/.373 with one home run and five RBI. He has also struggled with the strikeouts, tallying 21 compared to just two walks. StatCast also shows that Montero ranks in the bottom percentile in numerous offensive metrics, a stark contrast to the expectations the organization had for the young power bat when they acquired him in the Nolan Arenado trade.