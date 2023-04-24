Affected by Altitude: That’s Baseball.

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Skyler and Evan are less than thrilled with how the Colorado Rockies have started their 2023 campaign. Daniel Bard is back, while Randal Grichuk, Antonio Senzatela, and Germán Márquez are on the way, but nothing seems to be working for this team. The rotation is floundering, the offense isn’t getting it done, and the defense is inadequate. Elehuris Montero has been effectively benched. Could it be time for a change at manager? Would a new skipper help, or are the problems to ingrained at the top of the front office? At least rookie pitcher Noah Davis has been making gutsy starts. As Harry Ralston Black says: “That’s Baseball.” Meanwhile, Skyler recaps his trip to Albuquerque to take in an Isotopes game. He and Evan discuss the ‘Topes, and the joys of Minor League Baseball.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.