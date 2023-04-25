Colorado Rockies game no. 25 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Peyton Battenfield

Coming off a grim four-game series with the Phillies, the Colorado Rockies won their first game against the Guardians, 6-0.

Can they take the next step, then, and win their first series of the season?

Tonight, Ryan Feltner (6.16 ERA in 19.0 IP) will take the mound. Coming off a solid outing in Philadelphia, he will hopefully set the tone for a Rockies win.

Peyton Battenfield brings a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 IP for the Guardians.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 4:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Rockies:

Our guys are probably going to need more than a light jacket, but here’s our April 25th lineup from Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/LlNMZSGntC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 25, 2023

And the Guardians:

The Rockies desperately need to win this series and get back on track.

★ ★ ★

Final Score: Rockies 5, Guardians 1

See game highlights here.

Why, yes, that’s Ryan Feltner getting some @PitchingNinja attention.

Ryan Feltner's 5th and 6th Ks



Thru 5 pic.twitter.com/WBmhPhuT2c — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2023

And how about Brenton Doyle?

Brenton Doyle went 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI and two stolen bases. It was the first time in #Rockies history that a player had three hits and two stolen bases in a game that featured his first career hit. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 26, 2023

After the game, the Rockies announced that they had designated José Ureña for assignment. We’ll have more on this move soon.

★ ★ ★

