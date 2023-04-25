Rockies activate Germán Márquez, designate José Ureña for assignment

Following Tuesday’s victory against the Cleveland Guardians, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the Colorado Rockies have activated Germán Márquez from the 15-day injured list who will start Wednesday’s series finale in Cleveland. In a corresponding move, the Rockies have designated José Ureña for assignment

#Rockies have designated RHP José Ureña for assignment. RHP Germán Márquez will be activated to start tomorrow. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 26, 2023

Márquez returns to the rotation after dealing with inflammation in his right forearm that flared up during his April 10 start against the St. Louis Cardinals. He tossed five solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts before leaving the game while warming up for the sixth inning. In three starts this season, Márquez has a 2-1 record and a 4.41 ERA across 16 1⁄ 3 innings of work. He’s shown better command of his pitches, registering 13 strikeouts to just one walk. He is also close to becoming the franchise leader in strikeouts.

Ureña now finds his time with the Rockies at an end after a disastrous start to the season in the wake of signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal in the offseason with a team option for 2024. Ureña went winless in five starts, posting a 9.82 ERA and allowing a league-leading nine home runs in 18 1⁄ 3 innings. He managed to throw five complete innings in a start just once and struggled with his command, issuing 14 walks to just nine strikeouts. Known for getting ground balls, Ureña saw his fly ball percentage balloon to a career-high 31.4%.

Ureña initially joined the team in May 2022 after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was called up by the Rockies in early July and made 17 big-league starts. In 89 1⁄ 3 innings of work, Ureña posted a 5.14 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 38 walks while allowing just 10 home runs.

The move clears a space on the Rockies’ 40-man roster and allows rookie Noah Davis a chance to stick in the starting rotation after two solid starts this season.

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!