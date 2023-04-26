Colorado Rockies game thread no. 26 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Tanner Bibee

For the first time this season, the Colorado Rockies achieved their first series win after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday. They are now in position for their first series sweep and are in good shape to do so.

Germán Márquez (2-1, 4.41 ERA) was activated off the 15-day injured list after dealing with a forearm strain that flared up during his last start on April 10 against St. Louis. Márquez has been mostly solid in his three starts, showing a stronger command of the zone and wracking up the strikeouts. Entering Wednesday he is just six strikeouts away from overtaking Jorge De La Rosa for the title of franchise leader in that category.

The Guardians will turn to their top pitching prospect Tanner Bibee who will be making his big-league debut. Bibee was drafted in the fifth round by the Guardians in 2021 and has quickly ascended through the farm system. In Triple-A this season, Bibee has tossed 15 1⁄ 3 innings of 1.76 ERA ball and has a 19-to-8 K/BB ratio.

Now to the details.

Lineups:

The Rockies:

The Guardians:

A roster move:

+ Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Bibee from Triple-A Columbus

- Designated LHP Konnor Pilkington for assignment#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ntx6dwmMH5 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 26, 2023

Will the Rockies be pulling the brooms out today? We shall wait and see.

Final Score: Guardians 4, Rockies 1

The Rockies' offense couldn’t quite get it going today to complete the sweep but that may be the least of their worries. Germán Márquez had to leave the game early with another arm injury, so all eyes will be on that situation and what it means for the Rockies.

See the game highlights here

