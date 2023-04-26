Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Aaron Cook

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

If you were to look through the all-time leaders in most all pitching categories, Aaron Cook would be listed in pretty much all of them. Skyler and Dustin look back on the career of one of the Colorado Rockies' foundational pitchers that spent 10 years with the team and created the mold of pitching that they are still trying to replicate. They look back on the sinker baller's incredible 80-pitch shutouts, his personal pitching vendetta against the San Diego Padres, as well as his performance in the 2008 All-Star Game.

Aaron Cook- RHP

CO Rockies: 2002-2011

238 GP (206 starts), 1312.1 IP

17.1 bWAR

72-68 W-L, 4.53 ERA, 558 SO, 408 BB, 1.468 WHIP, 10.4 H/9, 0.8 HR/9, 3.8 SO/9, 2.8 BB/9

11 CG, 2 SHO

1x AS (2008)

Threw a CG SHO on 79 pitches at Coors Field in 2008 against Padres#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/nengbSnahF — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 27, 2022

