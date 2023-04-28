Colorado Rockies game no. 27 thread: Merrill Kelly vs. Kyle Freeland

After starting the year 3-7 at Coors Field, including a current five-game losing streak, the Rockies (8-18) now face two tough opponents, the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) and Milwaukee Brewers (16-9), in a six-game homestand that begins Friday night.

Up first is a showdown with NL West-leading Arizona and RHP Merrill Kelly. Kelly is 1-3 on the season with a 3.42 ERA in five starts with 8.5 strikeouts and 5.8 walks per nine innings. Kelly has struck out 25 batters in 26 1⁄ 3 innings this season, but also struggled with command as his 17 walks indicate.

Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. In five starts, Freeland is averaging 5.9 strikeouts and 2.3 walks per nine innings. After winning his first two starts and having a 0.00 ERA through his first 12 2⁄ 3 innings, the Rockies have fallen in Freeland’s last three starts and he’s put up a 7.98 ERA his last 14 2⁄ 3 innings. The numbers are inflated by a bad start against the Pirates on April 17 (he gave up seven earned runs—9 total runs—in 2 2⁄ 3 innings) at Coors Field.

Freeland will look to get back on track as the leader of the rotation, now that Germán Márquez has been placed back on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 27, with right elbow inflammation. Connor Seabold has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill his roster spot. The Rockies had the day off on Thursday and will have another on Monday, which could help the Rockies, according to the Denver Gazette’s Danielle Allentuck.

With an off day Monday, #Rockies don’t need another starter until late next week. Antonio Senzatela makes another rehab start Sunday and could be ready to return. Peter Lambert is the other option. — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 28, 2023

After making his MLB debut in Cleveland on Monday, Brenton Doyle will now play his first game as a Rockie at Coors Field on Friday, batting eighth and playing center field.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: