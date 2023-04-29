Colorado Rockies game no. 28 thread: Tommy Henry vs Noah Davis

The Rockies were in last night’s game... until they weren’t. Each team scored a run in the third inning — Ketel Marte hit a solo homer off Kyle Freeland and C.J. Cron hit an RBI single to score Ezequiel Tovar. It was tied 1-1 until the seventh inning, when the Dbacks scored three more runs. Then they really piled it on by scoring five in the top of the ninth. The Rockies did not score after that first inning and fell to 8-19 on the young season.

Noah Davis will attempt to right the ship for the Rockies. In his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Davis pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits. He hit one batter and struck out five others. Davis’ 0.93 ERA is the lowest in all of baseball among rookies with at least two starts, and is just one of five rookies with at least two starts who has not yet allowed a home run. That 0.93 ERA is also the lowest in Rockies history in a player’s first two starts, surpassing Ryan Castellani’s 1.04 ERA in 2020.

He will pitch against Dbacks’ lefty Tommy Henry. Henry made his MLB debut on August 3, 2022 and posted a 3-4 record with a 5.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over nine starts. After starting the year at Triple-A Reno, Henry will be making just his second start of the 2023 MLB season. In his last outing against the Kansas City Royals, he allowed three runs on four hits, including one home run, four walks and one strikeout. This will be Henry’s second-career start against the Rockies. He earned the win in his previous start on August 14, 2022 at Coors where he allowed three runs through 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: