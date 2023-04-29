Rockies activate Randal Grichuk from IL

After missing the first 27 games of the season, the Rockies welcome back outfielder Randal Grichuk, who was activated from the injured list today.

Grichuk has been sidelined thus far this season due to a bilateral sports hernia that seems to have finally abated following surgery.

In an eight-game rehab stint in Albuquerque, Grichuk slashed .091/.167/.121 with an OPS of .288.

The veteran outfielder slashed .259/.299/.425 with 19 home runs last season and is likely to assume center field duties soon, though his return exacerbates the logjam in their roster. Jurickson Profar, Kris Bryant, Brenton Doyle, Yonathan Daza, Harold Castro, and Charlie Blackmon are all considered outfield options at the Major-League level, so finding time for each of them to play will no doubt be high on manager Bud Black’s to-do list.

In a corresponding move, Colorado designated left-hander Ty Blach for assignment.

Blach, after struggling significantly in MLB thus far, has posted an 8.18 ERA in 2023 and allowed a staggering 22 hits in just 11 innings in six games.

It’s clear that serious adjustments will need to be made if he’s to succeed at the sport’s highest level. Whether he makes them in Colorado’s system or another will be the next question.