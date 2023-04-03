Affected by Altitude: Cronquering the Padres

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Evan, Mario, and Kenneth discuss the Colorado Rockies and their first three games of the season against the San Diego Padres. The Old Man Squad of Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, and CJ Cron are red hot to start the season, with Cron on an absolute tear. Cron went 7-for-11 with three home runs and two walks in his first three games. How is the rest of the team faring at the plate? Meanwhile, Germán Márquez and Kyle Freeland both had excellent season debuts... but the Rockies pitching depth falls off a cliff after that with José Ureña as the third starter.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect or @RockyMtnRooftop.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.