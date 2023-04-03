Colorado Rockies game no. 5 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Michael Grove

After splitting their opening series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, the Rockies will face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this season. Both teams (along with the three other teams in the NL West) are tied atop the division with heading into the match-up.

Ryan Feltner will get the ball for the first time the season, squaring off against fellow young right-hander Michael Grove. Feltner finished his first full-season in 2022 with a less-than-impressive 5.83 ERA in 19 starts, but showed his potential on multiple occasions. With Antonio Senzatela still on the Injured List to begin the season, Feltner is in position to get numerous looks to show he deserves a long-term spot in the rotation

Grove will be making his seventh career start and second against the Colorado Rockies. The 2018 second-round selection out of West Virginia served up two home runs and four totals runs to the Rockies in first appearance against them on October 1, 2022. It stands as the only MLB appearance where he surrendered more than three runs, so it will be interesting to see if Colorado can have his number for the second time in the young hurler career.

First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Game one of ✌️ in LA! pic.twitter.com/zUdA2Pan7B — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 4, 2023

